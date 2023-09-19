Frimpong Manso: Bofoakwa Tano draw with Oly fair result

The Head Coach of Premier League side, BofoakwaTano, Stephen FrimpongManso, has expressed satisfaction at his side’s perfor­mance in the goalless draw en­counter with Accra Great Olym­pics on Saturday.

Coach Frimpong Manso said the result was fair, although he claimed that with a bit of luck and hard work, they could have won the game.

“We had some good chances that could have won us the game, but we did not take advantage of them.”sss

Speaking to the media after the game, the former Ghana interna­tional and Asante Kotoko legend, said his boys were great because they played to his instructions and did exactly what was expected of them.

“We came into this game with a mind not to concede a goal; that was our first target, so we worked towards it and achieved it.”

According to him, their partici­pation in the Division One League (DOL) Super Cup, which they won, has been of immense benefit to the team, as it has kept their momentum high until the start of the league season.

On their next game, which would be a home game against Rea Tamale United (RTU), Coach Manso stated that it would be a very tough one.

Premier League action will return to the Sunyani Coronation Park following Bofoakwa Tano’s return to the elite division after a 16-year absence.

“I know the fans cannot wait for Sunday’s game against RTU, who will be lifted by their victory over Hearts of Oak in their open­ing day fixture.

“Come Sunday, I know the Coronation Park will be filled. The fans have been of great help to the playing body. They worked hard to ensure that we would be able to play our league games in Sunyani.

Coach Manso disclosed that his target for the season was to stay in the league this season.

