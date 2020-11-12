Foyoo: Akonnor must be strong, firm

Ex–Black Stars defender, Sam Johnson, has asked the Black Stars Head Coach, C.K Akonnor to be firm but fair or face the wrath of Ghanaians.

According to Johnson, affectionately referred to as ‘Foyoo’ who was a colleague of the Stars coach in the mid-90s and early 2000s, he must be strong and resilient.

“I played with C.K and I know how strong he was and I hope he brings that same quality to his work as Stars coach otherwise he will have problems. If he doesn’t stand firm he might have to contend with the entire nation sooner than later.”

“We need him to be strong and firm and also to do the right thing. He must call the players that he believes can do the job for him and not the ones that might be forced on him.

Foyoo shared these thoughts when he spoke exclusively to the Times Sports on the sidelines of Saturday’s inaugural Peace Cup Match that saw Great Olympics oldies defeat their counterparts from Hearts 2-0.

The Former Anderlecht and Galatasaray defender added that a lot had to be done to restore confidence in the team.

“I don’t think fans were convinced from the two friendlies last month against Mali and Qatar.

“I think the decision to recall some of the old guys is a good one because the team that played in the friendlies didn’t look like a group of players that were ready to play for the national team and so we’ll see how it works out against Sudan.”

Despite his blunt assessment of the team, Foyoo insisted that together with his colleagues (ex- stars players), they would back Akonnor to succeed.

On the Olympics and Hearts oldies front, he said it was intended to build bridges between the two capital city clubs and that it bodes well for “collaborations and partnership that will eventually lead to both sides becoming a formidable and a fierce force again.”

He found it refreshing and humbling that the packed crowd still remembered their names, contributions and legacy to the game.

On Hearts of Oak’s chances in the upcoming Ghana League season, he expressed optimism about the ‘Phobians’ living up to the bill.

“I hope they continue where they left off before the league was halted due to the pandemic. They showed brilliance and signs of rapid improvements; I hope they take off from there this season.

“The addition of new sponsors such as Star Assurance will be a major boost to the club and players as well as an indication that the management was working hard.

He, however, dismissed the notion that the exit of Portuguese trainer Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto who quit a week after arriving in the country to assume the coaching role, would affect the team’s preparations.

He contended that since he did not officially assume the role, his absence would not have any negative impact on the team.

With general elections 25 days away, Johnson advised the youth to ward off enticements from politicians that would lead them to disturb the peace desired by all. He said no matter who wins, ultimately Ghana must emerge the winner.