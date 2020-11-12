Hot!News

Former President Jerry John Rawlings dies

November 12, 2020
Rawlings

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings has passed on.

He died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

This was confirmed to Citi News by sources close to the family of the former President.

Jerry John Rawlings buried his mother Madam Victoria Agbotui in October 2020.

Madam Agbotui died at the age of 101.

About Jerry John Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings was born June 22, 1947.

He was a former military leader and subsequent politician who ruled Ghana from 1981 to 2001 and also a brief period in 1979.

He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana.

#Citinewsroom

