Former New Times Corporation MD goes home

The remains of the late No­ryaa Mantse (development chief) of Ngleshie Alata, Nii Ayi Krotia I, was on Saturday interred at the sacred Ojoe Royal Cemetery at Mamprobi, Accra.

This was after a burial service, with a traditional touch, was held at the Korle Gonno Lighthouse Chapel International for the late chief who was known in private life as George Mensah Aryee.

The Former Managing Director of the New Times Corporation (NTC) and former Director Gen­eral of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation took his last breath on October 23, last year, aged 85.

With a life and career that transcended education, corporate leadership and public service in diverse fields, a sea of mourners from Ghana and beyond, clad in red and black, converged to pay their last respects.

They comprised traditional leaders, heads and representatives of public institutions, including a delegation from the NTC, and social clubs whose tribute echoed the impactful and exemplary life of the late chief.

The bereaved children, in a trib­ute punctuated by short pauses and tears, described their father as a “man of principle” and “strict dis­ciplinarian,” and a very nice person who cared about their education and wellbeing.

“He taught us the value of principles, truth, honesty, modesty, good ethics and self-reliance. The wealth of knowledge he shared with us out of his own experiences in life is unparalleled and un­matched,” they said.

The tribute by the Ngleshie Alata Paramount Stool and the Traditional Council of Jamestown, British Accra, said the late chief who was installed in 2012 brought attributes of professionalism into chieftaincy.

“He commanded a lot of respect in the chieftaincy institution. He was preached peace, unity and development in the traditional area and was a counselor to most of the chiefs and queenmothers. He always called a spade a spade,” it said.

For the management and staff of the NTC, the late Mr Aryee, during his three year tenure from August 2, 1994 to July 10, 1997, worked assiduously to turn around the fortunes of the Corporation.

Among his achievements was the purchase of three Tata buses for staff and he was on a mission to make the Corporation a profitable entity by ending the bank overdraft facility when his tenure was trun­cated by industrial action.

“The Corporation would be forever grateful to Mr Aryee for his good and dedication,” the tribute said.

In a sermon, the resident Bishop of the Qodesh Family Church, Bishop Nii Adjeidu Armar eulo­gised the late chief for the impact he made wherever he served, and urged the mourners to emulate him.

Reminding the gathering of judgment after death, he advised them to have personal relationships with Jesus Christ as was the only option to eternal life devoid of suffering.

Drumming and firing of musket­ry followed the hearse out of the church compound into the streets for a procession as mourners bade their last goodbyes

BY JONATHAN DONKOR