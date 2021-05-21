Former Independent Parliamentary candidate rejoins NDC

Nii Ankamah Densu-Tetteh, who contested the 2016 elections as an Independent Parliamentary candidate for Tema East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has explained reasons for re-joining the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, he resigned from the party in 2016 to prove a point that the party structures at the time were not working and decided to contest as an independent candidate.

“I actually returned to my mother party in the build-up to Election 2020 after Ashai Odamtten, the current Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East Constituency won the party’s primaries and sought for my assistance and support.

“The MP reminded me we are both from one mother and father so why are we trying to divide ourselves in the constituency and we can do it better when we come together and I have no intentions of contesting in any race like primaries while Mr Odamtten remains the NDC MP.

“However, I may consider to contest only if Mr Odamtten decides not to contest for the seat again since I have been co-opted in the capacity as aide for showing commitment, dedication and determination to the party’s cause and have been part of all programmes and activities of the party.

Mr Odamtten said if a party member is ready to serve, you must allow, I am proud of the contributions he is making and I am happy to refer to him as my aide because the reality is he is giving me a lot of assistance and support.

He noted that he contested NDC primaries from background as a former Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive who understood the challenges of the constituency and did not have to be self-concerted and recognising Nii Densu-Tetteh’s track record approached him and smoked the peace pipe.

“I told him in the past if nobody saw your talent, I know what you are capable of, and can help the cause of the NDC in Tema East so my election as MP was by goodwill and I am grateful to constituents for their support and assistance in capturing the seat and together we will grow and develop the constituency. -GNA