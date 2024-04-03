Former GBF pres Lamptey grateful to AfBC, GOC, GBF

The former president of the Ghana Boxing Federa­tion (GBF), George Okoe Lamptey, says his appointment as an International Technical Offi­cial (ITO) for the boxing event at the just ended Accra 2023 Africa Games is a plus for Ghana boxing.

“This is one of the ways we can develop and promote boxing in Ghana. The focus has usually been on the boxers but we can create a better picture for the sport if our boxers and officials get the needed exposure,” he told the Times Sports.

In his ITO role, Mr Lamptey coordinated the technical side of boxing at the 13th Africa Games and supervised the entire fight programme at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

His appointment followed a suc­cessful completion of an accredited International Boxing Association (IBA) exams in Marrakech, Moroc­co on February 2-5.

According to him, the course would not have been possible with­out the support of the GOC, GBF and the AfBC.

“I want to thank the leadership of the GOC for supporting me to take the course that facilitated my appointment from the AfBC and the International Boxing Associa­tion (IBA),” he said.

“My gratitude to them. Following my successful completion, Ghana now boasts of an ITO. That would enhance our chances of hosting international events. It means other international events can attract officials from Ghana,” he said.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER