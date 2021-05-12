Focus on development challenges in north — Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has challenged media practitioners in the north to concentrate much on developmental challenges of the area.

He stressed that it was prudent the media in the north focused on issues that would help propel the development of the people in the area.

The minister stated this when he met with journalists in Tamale at the weekend as part of his working visit to the five regions of the north

Mr Nkrumah disclosed the ministry’s intention to support build the capacities of media practitioners in the country

He hinted that the ministry was fashioning out a programme meant to sharpen the skills of the media personnel to be abreast with time.

The Information Minister pointed out that the media front had changed, hence the urgent need to support practitioners to cope with the current trends.

Mr Nkrumah maintained that his outfit was ready to partner with media organisations and associations to protect media personnel in the country to improve their media content.

He stated that the ministry would put mechanism in placeto facilitate investigations of attacks on journalists in the country.

The minister announced that the ministry intended to establish an office to co-ordinating media activities.

This, he said would help the media to get any information without difficulties.

The minister assured that the government would continue to deepen media freedom and the freedom of expression among media practitioners in the country.

The Northern Regional Minister AlhajiShaniAlhassanShaibu on his part commanded the media for their support in the sustainability of peace in the region.

He, therefore, urged them to continue to support the Regional Co-ordinating Council to achieve its goals.

Caption: The Minister of Information Mr. KojoOppong Nkrumah in a group picture with some journalists in the Northern region.

FROM YAKUBU ABDUL-MAJEED, TAMALE