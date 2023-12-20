Fluminense edge Al Ahly to reach Club World Cup final

Jhon Arias and John Ken­nedy scored in the second half to give Brazilian side, Fluminense, a hard-fought 2-0 win over Egypt’s Al-Ahly in their Club World Cup semifinal at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Monday.

Coached by Brazil caretaker manager, Fernando Diniz, the Copa Libertadores champions will face the winners of Man­chester City’s semifinal against Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday in Friday’s final in Jeddah.

Arias scored from the penalty spot in the 71st minute after former Real Madrid full-back Marcelo was fouled inside the box after a clever move.

“I always try to do something different. I’ve always tried in my whole career,” Marcelo told Brazilian TV Globo. “At that moment, the game was in dead­lock. I didn’t even think about a nutmeg, it happened, I thought about dribbling to get inside the area.

“So I managed to get in front of him and he fouled me. It wasn’t thought out, it came on the spot and it was nice.”

Substitute Kennedy added a second in the 89th minute with a strike to finish off a counter-at­tack.

While Marcelo helped create for the champion of South America at one end, the 40-year-old defender, Felipe Melo, and 43-year-old goalkeeper, Fábio, protected at the other.

Felipe Melo produced a standout moment of the first half, racing back toward goal to tackle Percy Tau, who was poised to shoot.

Fábio’s calm and precise positional sense let him save re­peatedly from Al Ahly’s 18 goal attempts.

Fluminense and Al Ahly presented a throwback look at a competition dominated for two decades by the wealthiest European clubs, who have hired waves of global talent.

A team of 11 South Ameri­cans including nine Brazilians started against 11 Africans including nine Egyptians.

Veteran Brazil internationals, Marcelo and Felipe Melo, are being rewarded again for coming home from long careers in Eu­rope to enjoy late blooms with the Copa Libertadores winner. — ESPN