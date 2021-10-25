Floods wash away bridge at Nyamekrom in Koforidua

Nyamekrom, a suburb of New Juaben South Municipality in the Eastern Region has been cut off from the Koforidua Community after it was hit by a devastating flood which destroyed a makeshift bridge connecting the community to Koforidua township.

Many homes were also submerged as a river that flows across the Nyamekrom road overflowed its banks on Friday evening and flooded the main road.

The flood was said to have carried away a makeshift bridge constructed by the residents some weeks ago after a similar downpour washed away a portion of the road.

Many properties were also damaged as a result of the flood.

Workers and school children were stranded on Saturday morning as vehicles could not cross the road creating inconveniences for them.

According to some residents, the flood situation was serious that some residents were trapped but were fortunately rescued by others hence no casualties were recorded.

Due to the destruction of the makeshift bridge, big trucks including waste vehicles were unable to cross to the community to dispose of waste, the situation creating serious sanitation challenges in the community.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times, the Assembly Member of the area, Mr Enoch Boahene said some inconveniences created were that foodstuff from surrounding communities including Suhum and Suprisu, among others to the town and Koforidua township could not come due to the destruction of the bridge.

“What is more worrying is the fact that, now drivers who have found alternative routes, was charging about GHC10 to bring people here,” he explained.

Mr Boahene added “charging school children and workers such amounts was outrageous causing a lot of them to be stuck in their homes and neither coming to work nor school.”

He noted that the Assembly has promised to construct an Emergency bridge for them and appealed that it was done soon to end all inconveniences created for residents and those living in surrounding communities.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA