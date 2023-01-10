Fix the Country demonstrates in Tamale for new constitution

Thousands of youth, dressed in red apparel, have demonstrated for a new constitution and accountability from political leaders.

The protest was part of the Tamale phase of the Fix the Country nationwide demonstration.

The protesters held placards with diverse inscriptions to draw the attention of government and lawmakers to revise the country’s 1992 Constitution to better address social inequality and democratic accountability.

Some inscriptions on the placards read; “Arise Ghana Youth for a New Generation”, “Justice for Ahmed Suale”, “Repeal Article 71”, “We are Tired of Being Voting Machines,” among others.

The demonstration was organised by the Fix the Country conveners and affiliate youth groups, including Activista Ghana, Northern Regional Youth Network and Progressive Forces of Northern Ghana.

It was led by Oliver Barker Vormawor, Convener of the Fix the Country Movement.

The demonstration also marked the climax of 10 weeks of on-ground mobilisation and civic education by the Fix the Country group in the Northern Region.

Mr Vormawor, addressing protesters on Saturday, said the constitution, which favoured people in power and impoverished the poor, must be repealed to hold political leaders to account.

He called on the youth to rally behind the cause to fight for justice urging them to lead delegations to their respective party offices for leaders to issue statements demanding a new constitution.

He noted that the Fix the Country demonstration would be subsequently extended to Bolgatanga, Wa and other parts of the country.

Mr Mohammed Abdul Sallam, Northern Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, said members of the party deemed the call for constitutional review worthy, adding the party needed to associate openly to the call for social justice.

He said the protest would send a signal to government that citizens were suffering.