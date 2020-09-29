Fitness walk for Apam SHS 2004 Year Group

The 2004 Year Group of Apam Senior High School has embarked on a fitness walk to raise the health consciousness of members and ensure they keep fit.

The 4.3-kilometre walk under the theme “Ur health Ur wealth” started at a brisk pace with participants eagerly racing their way from the Ayi Mensah toll booth area to the end point at Peduase where the about 60 members held an hour aerobic session and health talk.

Addressing members after the walk, president of the group, Mr Michael Fripmong, aka ‘Slick,’ congratulated the members for coming out in their numbers to help make the event a success, stressing that the overwhelming number was an indication of seriousness and dedication, which is a key ingredient in the culture of any organisation or group that seeks to attain world-class status.

“This is the first time in over a decade of leaving our Alma Mater that we are coming together as a body in such manner. Over the years, we have tried unsuccessfully to come together as a unit and help our school in terms of development as well as some of our mates who have found the going tough.”

He expressed the hope that the large turn-out was a beginning of better days to come for the group, adding that Apam Senior High School is what has made them who they are today and giving back to the school is their own small way of helping nurture the next generation of leaders.

Mr Frimpong revealed plans of rolling out more events including ‘Aponkye Nkrakra’ and ‘Angwa Mo’ sessions among other educative fundraising programmes to support projects earmarked by the group.

A patron of the group, who taught the year group back in 2004, Mr Robert Nyarko, applauded the executives for a well-organised event and managing to bring together members from far and near.

He called for unity among members as it had been the bane of the group since vacating the fore-walls of ‘Great Apass.’

Reverend Larry Kofi Agyare of the Destiny Word International Ministry and a member of the group, urged the executives to pay attention to the needs of some members of the year group who are in dire need of support and tasked members to give their full support to the executive at all times.

During the COVID-19 lockdown period, the group visited some members with items to support their upkeep.

They also donated items including two hand washing poly tanks, liquid soaps, hand sanitizers, tissue papers and other items to the school to help in the fight against COVID-19 on campus.

Mr Frimpong called on members of the year group who have not registered with the group to contact the executives or do so via the social media handles on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

