First National Bank named Best SME Bank in Africa

First National Bank has been named as the Best Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) bank in Africa at the Global Finance’s inaugural SME bank awards.

The criteria for Best SME Bank is based on knowledge of SME markets and needs, breadth of products and services, market standing and innovation.

First National Bank was recognised as the bank that best meets the specialised needs of SMEs in South Africa and Africa at large.

Jacques Celliers, First National Bank Africa Chief Executive Officer (CEO), commenting on the award said, “To be awarded as the Best SME Bank in South Africa and Africa is truly humbling and affirms our commitment to empowering SMEs to continue playing a meaningful role in economies across our continent.”

“Over the course of the pandemic, we have accelerated investment in our digital platform to ensure that our commercial and retail clients can overcome operational and financial constraints caused by the global pandemic. As the global economy gradually re-opens, we remain on hand to help our clients to regain economic activity in all areas where we operate,” he said.

The latest recognition comes shortly after First National Bank was acknowledged as the Best Bank for Women Entrepreneurs, as well as the SME Bank of the Year at last year’s Global SME Finance Forum.

Dominic Adu, CEO of First National Bank Ghana, remarked, “These accolades attest to our ongoing endeavours to better understand and provide solutions for our clients’ needs. Our commercial strategy is underpinned by a myriad of initiatives to support businesses throughout their life stages and unique context. As a result, we are also expanding our offerings that are relevant to many SMEs’ operation to help address the challenges faced by entrepreneurs across a multitude of industries.”

The Head of Commercial and SME at First National Bank Ghana, Mark Achiampong, also highlighted the bank’s innovative leadership support for small to medium enterprises in Ghana.

“We have just added to our growing list of innovative products, a fee-free banking offer for all new business accounts. With this offer, the monthly charges on account maintenance and cheque instruments on all new business cheque accounts will be waived for three months. This is another industry-first, delivered by us in a very uncertain time for businesses. And this is just one of the reasons why we are the best SME bank in Africa,” he said.

