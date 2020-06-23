First Church of Christ, Scientists discuss COVID-19

The First Church of Christ, Scientists, which is headquartered in Boston, United States of America (USA), has held its annual meeting to discuss its role and contribution towards the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With local congregations based at Accra, Tema and a group at Kasseh, Ada, this year’s meeting was organised virtually together with other members in 70 countries.

It offered the platform for members to come together and consider how it could provide support during this time of crisis to both authorities and serve members.

New members from more than 30 countries including Angola, Argentina, Australia, Austria, United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), Uruguay and Zimbabwe also joined the meeting as well as new president, Anne-Françoise Bouffé, of Paris, France.

The meeting highlighted the connection between worshipping God and caring for one’s neighbours, a core teaching of Jesus, which all Christians were required to embrace.

Robin Hoagland, a member of the church’s board of directors said “What real love does is reduce fear and that is the love that is most needed right now.”

Other comments from other members also affirmed the church’s commitment to spiritual healing, which endeavours to see the image of God in everyone.

Church founder, Mary Baker Eddy asked them to emulate the loving patience of Jesus and give gratitude to God, who is love, and acknowledge His saving presence.

A member from Peru shared how the encouragement of the local church was instrumental in dealing with the grief when his son died in the hospital from a car accident.

By Times Reporter