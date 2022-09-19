Fight against galamsey: SefwiElubo chief, brother arrested over ‘galamsey’… police chase 6 others

The police last Friday arrested the chief of Sefwi Elubo in the Western Region, and his brother, for their alleged involvement in illegal mining, popularly known as ‘galamsey’.

The police are also pursuing six other suspects in connection with illegal mining in the area, and investigation has so far discovered dug-out pits from the compound leading to the bedroom of the chief’s brother.

A statement signed by the Director of Police Public Affairs Directorate, Chief Superintendent of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, said “the suspects, chief of SefwiElubo, Nana Anini Baffour, and his brother, KwadwoAffi, were arrested following police investigation of a video circulating on social media showing illegal mining activities in some compound houses of the town.”

The police said that, “Four other deep dug-out pits have also been uncovered by the police in other houses in the same vicinity”.

The statement indicated that investigation has further revealed that the chief, his brother and six other suspects, who are on the run, are the main people behind illegal mining activities in the town.

It said “As investigation continues, we would like to assure the public that all those involved will be brought to face justice”.

The arrest of the chief comes at a time when there are widespread concerns about the involvement of some influential persons in ‘galamsey’.

Following the re-emergence of galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang, some citizens have accused some traditional leaders for being complicit in the act.

According to them, some traditional leaders conspire with illegal miners by releasing land to facilitate mining activities.

In the wake of these developments, government has reaffirmed its commitment to dealing with the menace, and bringing all perpetrators to book-

