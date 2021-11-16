Fifth Volta Trade Fair will spur growth of SMEs – Mr Gadzanku

The 5thVoltaTrade Fair which takes off officially on Wednesday in Ho will definitely help to change the narrative for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) and spur them to greater heights, MrDelaGadzanku, Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in the Eastern, Volta, and Otiregions, has said.

He said in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Ho at the weekend that the grand event was not only about exhibitions of merchandise but would also feature high-level seminars and workshops in the areas of agribusiness, customer service, investments, and tourism and hospitality for captains of industry.

That, he said, would enable them to explore areas of lucrative partnership and project finance to scale up their operations and gain access to bigger markets on the globe.

There would also be special sessions for young entrepreneurs in the Volta Region, Mr Gadzanku added.

“We expect them to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and expand their businesses to meet international standards and create jobs for as many young people as possible,” he told this reporter.

Meanwhile, some 250 local and foreign companies have registered to participate in the two-week fair which ends on November 28.

The event is under the theme: Promoting Sustainable Trade and Investment.

Earlier, the Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, said that about 6,000 people were expected at the fair which would focus mainly on agribusiness, tourism and ICT.

The registered exhibitors are from India, China, Benin, Togo, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

“The Volta Fair in 2019 was successful and this year the fair will definitely lift Volta Region to astonishing heights,” DrLetsa maintained.

He gave the assurance that adequate measures had been adopted to guarantee security during the fair.

The Regional Minister said that the fair would serve as a nexus to promote the rapid growth of businesses, create jobs for young people and encourage industrial networks among entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Rev. Isaac Adzatettey, Volta Regional Planning Officer, disclosed that an expenditure amount of GHS2.5million was projected to prosecute the Volta fair successfully.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO