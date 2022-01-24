FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifier: Princesses win away in Uganda

The national Under-20 female side, Black Princesses, on Saturday beat the Young Crested Cranes of Uganda 2-1 in the first fourth round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers played at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, Uganda.

A strike in either half from Salamatu Abdulai on the 19th minute and Grace Aminah on the 48th minute mark was enough to dwarf Fauzia Najjemba’s penalty in the closing stages, condemning the Ugandans to a home defeat ahead of the second leg in Accra next month.

The Princesses, who are chasing their sixth straight World Cup appearance, started the game on a blistering note as they pushed the host to defend in the opening exchanges.

Cheered on by the home fans who were watching the national team play for the first time in over two years, the Young Crested Cranes grew stronger into the game and on the 10th minute had Najjemba going through on goal after being put through by Nandago but was denied by goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan.

Nine minutes after that Uganda opportunity, Salamatu, benefited from a poor headed back-pass by Asia Nakibbuka to lob the ball over a helpless goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga in post for Uganda for the opener.

After the goal, the game became a balanced one with the Ugandans missing a chance to level up when Najjemba’s effort from a tight angle was again denied by Konlan on the 25th minute mark.

Police Ladies winger Grace Animah doubled Ghana’s lead three minutes after the restart with a beautiful free-kick from behind the box after Aisha Nantongo brought down Rahama Jafaru.

Nine minutes from the final whistle, substitute forward Shamirah Nalugya was adjudged to have been fouled in the box by Doris Boaduwaa. Skipper Najjemba stepped up and slotted pass goalkeeper Konlan to slice the deficit.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY