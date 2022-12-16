FIFA rejects calls for 26-woman squads in 2023 World Cup

FIFA has rejected requests to increase maximum squad sizes to 26 at next summer’s Women’s World Cup, despite SarinaWiegman being among those to call for the move.

The England boss, and German counterpart Marina Voss-Tecklenburg, discussed the proposal with other international coaches at the Women’s World Cup finals draw in October, with a number joining them to back the idea.

The ongoing men’s World Cup in Qatar has allowed 26-man squads, as were permitted for both the men’s and women’s European Championship finals in 2020 and 2021, while football recovered from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FIFA has not explicitly given its reasoning for the decision, but Sky Sports News has been told the Women’s World Cup starting after the domestic season, unlike in Qatar at present, has finished has played a part in their thinking.

The tournament is also due to be played across 31 days, an increase of more than 10 per cent over the Qatar competition, and not all nations set to be involved in Australia and New Zealand were said to back the move.

In November, Wiegman told Sky Sports News larger squad sizes were a necessity to safeguard players’ welfare during the tournament.

England enjoyed a remarkable year under their Dutch coach, with European Championship success secured on home soil during a 12-month period where they remained unbeaten. – Sky Sports