‘FIFA funds to go into infrastructures’

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has said that monies from the FIFA Forward 2.0 would be invested in the construction of infrastructures at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

The FA is expected to receive $6 million in four years from FIFA, as monies to support the member federation.

At the 26th Congress of the Football Association yesterday, Mr Okraku announced the money would be used to build a gym, a swimming pool and a multipurpose court.

“The FIFA Forward 1.0 programme will also see an investment of $280,000 into boreholes at League Centres and Game Centres across the nation as well as upgrade in I.T to improve competitions. It involves supply of PCs, Scanners, printers as well as internet to clubs,” he said.

“We will also use some of the money from the FIFA Forward 2.0 to complete projects like a multipurpose court, a swimming pool, a gym and others here at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence,” he added.

In a related development, the GFA Congress has approved the work programme and budget for the 2020/21 financial year.

The Association’s highest decision making body also approved a proposal by the Ad-hoc Compensation Committee on allowances and incentives for the President, Vice and Executive Council members.

In accordance with Article 32(l) of the GFA Statutes, Congress appointed Baker Tilly Andah & Andah as the Association’s Auditors for a period of three years.

Congress also unanimously voted for the ratification of the 2019/20 financial budget which was for the period spanning between October 26, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

The main business for the day was preceded by the Approval of the Agenda, GFA President’s Address, the Activity report for the year as well as items on the agenda.