FIFA Director Africa interacts with staff of GFA Tech Directorate

FIFA Director Member Associations Africa, Gelson Fernades, has visited the GFA Technical Directorate to understand the workings of the department.

Fernandes, who was on a two-day working visit on Thursday to Ghana was in the company of President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo.

The former Udinese and Man­chester City player was welcomed to the Secretariat by Technical Direc­tor, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education Professor, Joseph Kwame Mintah.

He was later introduced to Ref­erees Manager, Alex Kotey, Head of Women’s Football Desk, Ama Brobey Williams, Desmond Offei, High performance Officer, Nii Lartey, Talent and Youth develop­ment officer and Maxwell Ceasar Kemmeh, administrator of the Directorate.

Areas discussed include, Pathway for player development, strategic plan for grassroots and youth devel­opment, capacity building, Coach Education, and putting in place the right structures for talent develop­ment.