Fianoo upbeat ahead of GHALCA elections

January 14, 2021
As the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) elections draws closer, one of the favourite candidates expected to retain his seat will be incumbent Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo. 

He is optimistic of another term in office as the Chairman of the club’s welfare body when he contests Isaac Koomson, former Vice Chairman of the association in a tight competition.

Outlined his plans for the association when given the nod, Mr Fianoo cited that under his leadership, the annual ‘President’s Cup’ which renewed local derbies across the country was revived..

“Under my leadership, the hitherto Top 4 competition was expanded to G6 to accommodate the champions and runners-up of the FA Cup. It was eventually expanded to G8 to give opportunities to new clubs as Dreams FC, then a Division One League (DOL) side which won the maiden edition.”

He stressed that it was under his tenure that the association became the mouthpiece and stood in for the clubs during the Normalisation Committee League when there was disagreement with the members.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY

