Fianoo, Koomson battle for GHALCA seat today

After fierce weeks of campaigning and canvassing for votes, all is set for the much-talked-about Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) elections to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium today.

Various positions are being jostled for, but the main dish on the ‘menu’ is the chairmanship position between incumbent Kudjoe Fianoo and Isaac Koomson.

Both have taken to a myriad of media platforms to sell their manifestoes and clairvoyance for GHALCA, swearing to take the club’s welfare body to dizzy heights when given the nod.

Mr Fianoo, who is odds on favourite to retain his post, upstaged his fierce rival – Mr Koomson for the same position in 2016 and is highly optimistic of repeating the dose.

“No way! I’m beating him this time around because he’s proven during the last four years that he has nothing to offer,” asserts Koomson, who said he was going to pump life into GHALCA, promising among others, to introduce a welfare scheme for club administrators and club owners to secure their future.

For Fianoo, who is keen to battle for a more favourable tax regime for clubs, said his term was tremendously affected by the Anas Number 12 expose in 2018, as well as the fatal COVID-19 virus last year; “thus the need to request a new mandate to fulfill my mission.”

Incumbent GHALCA Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of New Edubiase FC, Alex Ackumey, will also have to wrestle for his seat as he faces a taut challenge from Ebusua Dwarfs’ CEO Mr John Ansah who has previously served two terms on the Council as a Premier League representative.

Chief Executive of Liberty Professionals, Linda Ansong, will be competing with Justice Boison for the GHALCA Treasurer position, while Chief Executive Officer of Danbort FC, Eugene Nobel Noel and Heart of Lions’ Felix Bewu will jostle for the Division One representative slot.

WAFA operations manager George Ofosuhene is seeking another term as a Premier League representative on the council. But he would have to brush off resistance from ex-Asante Kotoko Accra representative Edmund Ackah and King Faisal’s sporting director, Nana Amankwah. Two persons will be elected onto the council.

Eugene Jacquaye and Emmanuel Opoku will slot it out for the Division Two seat on GHALCA.

The Electoral Commission is expected to supervise today’s elections.

AFA holds workshop for Journalists on rules of sport

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE

The Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) has held a day’s seminar for sports journalists across the continent on rules, regulations and terminologies of the sport of armwrestling.

The virtual event via zoom was the first of a series of events outlined to promote the sport.

Head Referee and Technical Director for AFA, Mr Nasr Youssif who served as the resource person for the seminar explained the sport to the media and urged them to use and apply the terminologies accordingly.

Among the techniques taught are inside style, outside style and press style.

The seminar also discussed regulations on age groups of the sport, weight class, para-armwrestling, table specifications and general guidelines of the sport.



Other resource persons were Head Referee of South America, Mr. Mauro Pascoa and Head Referee from Europe, Mr. David Shead who explained the development of the sport and appealed to the media to work closely with AFA for its promotion.

Deputy Secretary General of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA), Mr. Charles Osei Asibey thanked the Media Committee for coming up with the event and added that the promotion of AFA relied on a positive relationship between AFA and the media.

He also thanked the resource persons for joining the training on a short notice, adding that the relationship between AFA and other continental bodies could go a long way to help in the development of the game.

Chairman of the media committee, Mr. Kenneth Odeng Adade also thanked the media for the cooperation, assuring them of open and constant communication between AFA and the media.

BY JOHN VIGAH



