Fianoo is best Ghanaian football administrator… says ex-Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

Former head coach of the Black Stars, CK Akonnor, has described Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association of Ghana (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, as the finest football administrator he had come across in his coaching career.

The 48-year-old Akonnor was in charge of former elite side AshantiGold SC, when Mr Fianoo was the CEO of the club – and the duo enjoyed a tremendous working relationship in the 2018 season.

Having worked with five different clubs across the country, including Dreams FC – which he coached from 2014 to 2017, the former VfL Wolfsburg midfielder says he has no doubts in his mind that “Fianoo is the best in the country.”

“I would never forget. I would say this. Mr Fianoo is the only administrator I have worked with and seen who gives you the free hands to work. It felt like the team was mine. I managed everything including even match-day activities. He made me really feel responsible,” he stressed in an interview on Asempa FM SportsNite show on Tuesday.

“Mr Fianoo gave the team to me. He only called when it was necessary to speak to me. Sometimes when I was going overboard, he would call me and draw my attention. I was in control of the team.”

Reacting to Akonnor’s endorsement, Mr Fianoo said he was thrilled by the kind words of approval by the former Black Stars skipper – as he dedicated the ‘glamour’ to the memory of his late wife.

“I was told about Akonnor’s endorsement of me. I appreciate it but would dedicate that glamour to the memory of my wife. She’s been a mammoth tower behind my success in life and how sad she’s not around to hear this testimony,” he told the Times Sports yesterday.

Madam Vida Odoley Fianoo passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the International Maritime Hospital, Tema – and will be laid to rest on September 10, next month.

The former Black Stars captain coached Sekondi Wise Fighters (2009), Hearts of Oak (2012-2013), Dreams FC (2014-2017), AshantiGold (2017-2018) and Asante Kotoko (2018-2019).

He was appointed head coach of the Black Stars between 2020 and September 2021.

