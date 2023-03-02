Fianoo: Autonomous league best for our industry

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, has lauded the FA’s plans to kick-start an autonomous league in the 2023/24 season.

The Autonomous Premier League Advisory Committee – chaired by Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak ,Togbui Afede XIV, last Tuesday met with all 18 premier league clubs to update them on the progress made so far.

The new Ghana Premier League (GPL) would be managed by a separate company outside the GFA, jointly owned by the clubs – with the GFA owning a special share.

According to Mr Fianoo, though it was long overdue, he was elated the initiative had been duly accepted by all the clubs and was in the best interest of the industry.

Speaking to the Times Sports on Monday, the astute football ad­ministrator said, he was privileged to be in South Africa to study their system and how it was built over the years.

“I was fortunate enough to be part of the three-member committee that went to South Africa to study their system on how it has been built to this level. We came back to give our report, but the desire to push was slow because there was this school of thought that, we should hasten slowly.

“But I’m glad moves have been made already to register and make it independent so all industry players will abide by the rules and regulations set up for the clubs,” he said.

The former Ashantigold Chief Executive Officer said, “the clubs were involved in the arrangement from day one so they have em­barked on a good cause which will be beneficial to the league; and we should all be committed to see how best it will go.”

Speaking on how essential the practice will attract investors with regard to the poor perfor­mance of Ghanaian clubs on the continent, Mr Fianoo mentioned that “If that is the best practice in Europe and some parts of the African terrain, we should copy the best practices and attract the best into our league.”

“If clubs in Egypt, Algeria and South Africa among others come in for our best, it tells you there is something wrong because we have two of the biggest clubs in Africa (Hearts and Kotoko), and it’s proper we implement the best,” he asserted.

He said as part of the require­ments for the registration of the Autonomous Premier League as a company, all premier league clubs have agreed to pay an amount of GH¢100,000 as subscription fees for the shares.

“When quizzed if the clubs could raise the amount, the outspoken club owner said: “It is only in football that we operate an open system administration, where ‘anyone’ becomes a club owner or football administrator.

“If you want to set up a busi­ness, there are rules and regula­tions so this issue of any individ­ual venturing into football will be regulated.”

Mr Fianoo, who doubles as the Executive Director of elite side, Great Olympics, lamented that footballers play on rocky pitches in hot afternoons; and some are not paid at the end of the month, but because they are not regulated, there is no place to turn for help.

“For instance, if you have 25 players with monthly salaries of GH¢2,000 each, you end up pay­ing GH¢600,00 annually and you can’t afford GH¢100,000 but can spare the price of GH¢600,000.

“What is worth doing should be done and done well, because if you want to play in any top-flight football, you have to meet the requirements,” he contended.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY