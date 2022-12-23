Fenty Beauty to Host Fenty Glow + Go Beauty Bar at Afrochella 2022 in Ghana

Fenty Beauty, global beauty brand founded by Rihanna, will be introducing their Fenty Glow + Go Beauty Bar at Afrochella’s two-day festival at El Wak Stadium from December 28-29, 2022. In celebration of inclusivity, self-expression, and beauty for all, Fenty’s Glow + Go Beauty Bar will give festival goers the chance to explore new Fenty Beauty products, grab fun giveaways, touch up their makeup looks, and more, throughout the festival.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to invite Fenty Beauty, a brand that celebrates inclusivity and culture, exudes confidence and champions the upliftment of all people.” says Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & Co-Founder of Afrochella. “We’re excited to see festival goers tap into their creative side and celebrate their personal beauty and uniqueness. This Beauty Bar is just another incredible way we look to further connect people from all around the world through art and self-expression.”

In 2017, Fenty Beauty launched across 17 countries with the mission to recognize and celebrate beauty in all of its forms, regardless of race, ethnicity or culture. Since then, the brand has expanded and is now available across Africa, in Ghana, Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

“I am a proud Bajan who feels a close connection to Africa and to its people. I’ve had the pleasure, the privilege, to spend time on the continent and those experiences never leave you. Now, being able to bring Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to 8 African countries and then hopefully more in the future – means so much to me.” Rihanna

For more information on how you can attend Afrochella 2022 and experience the Fenty Glow + Go Beauty Bar, please visit https://afrochella.com/events. For the latest events and news on Afrochella, please visit https://afrochella.com/ and follow @afrochella on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for more details.