Female entrepreneurs urged to pay taxes regularly

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana AmaDokuaAsiamah-Adjei, has urged female entrepreneurs and trade groups in the country to regularly comply with their tax obligations.

This, she said, would enable government create the enabling environment conducive for business to thrive.

Additionally, he stated that it would support efforts to promote a tax-compliant society, especially for businesses.

She was speaking at a workshop to sensitise females in trade on various issues.

It was organised by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with Ghana Revenue Authority – Domestic Tax Revenue Divisions (GRA-DTRD) and the Ghana EXIM Bank.

Participants included the women’s wings of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Ghana Textile Dealers and Ghana Cosmetic Dealers, among others.

The major topics discussed included proper book-keeping, adherence to tax payment requirements, custom processes and meeting the obligations of financial institutions to access credit facilities.

The ministry, MrsAsiamah-Adjei said, was working to support female traders and entrepreneurs in the country to grow and create wealth.

She noted that the ministry was concerned about the lack of access to credit facilities for traders adding that government was working to address the challenges to improve the country’s entrepreneurial sector.

As a ministry, the deputy minister said, it was committed to realising its mandate to create an enabling environment for traders, business associations as well as Small and Medium Enterprises to grow.

She said the sensitisation workshop would provide the female traders with the requisite knowledge and skills to meet obligations of financial institutions and ultimately guarantee their access to credit facilities.

BY CLAUDE NYARKO ADAMS