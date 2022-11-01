FDA warns public against ascot diet products

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned the general public against the use of Ascot Diet.

According to FDA, the Ascot Diet, a weight loss product, produced by the Ascot Diet Clinic has not been registered by the Authority.

These were contained in a statement issued by the FDA and copied to the Ghanaian Times over the weekend.

The notice stated that, the use of the Ascot Diet Products could cause severe allergic reactions like itching, hives, shortness of breath, wheezing, swelling of the tongue, throat or mouth and stomach.

Others included cramps, nausea, diarrhea, dizziness, or faintness due to the sudden boost in minerals and nutrients.

“FDA wishes to advise the public to desist from patronising medicinal products that are not registered by the authority since your safety, quality and efficacy cannot be guaranteed,” it said.

Further, importers of such weight loss products were cautioned to note that, Sections 99 and 118 of the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851 prohibit the importation and sale of unregistered products.

“Offenders would therefore be severely sanctioned when found hence, the public is encouraged to cooperate with the authority and report the presence of any unregistered products,” it added.

BY ANITA ANKRAH