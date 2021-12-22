FC Savannah, Dreamz Ladies FC cause upsets in Women’s League

Ghana Women’s League new entrants, FC Savannah provided the biggest shock of match day one at the weekend when they blew apart Prisons Ladies 5-2 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

A brace each fromAsanaIbrahim and Karima Abdulai and a goalfromMariam Abdul Mumin was enough to secure the three points despite goals from Helena Obeng and Abigail Tutuwaa.

Ibrahim latched on a through ball infront of goal to slot past Susana Enyoman Atsem in post for Prisons in the 12th minute.

Prisons Helena Obeng drew level for her side in the 36th minute but their celebration was short-lived when Ibrahim made it 2-1 within two minutes.

Abdulai made it 3-1 by the 41st minute mark.

Back from recess, Prisons Ladies lifted up their game but it wasMariamMuminwho made it four for her side before Tutuwaa reduced the deficit with a close range strike.

In other games, Northern Ladies lost 2-1 to another new entrant, Dreamz Ladies FC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on Friday.

Supreme Ladies saw off Ashtown Ladies 1-0 at the Bantama Astro Turf with Fabulous Ladies also defeating Kumasi Sports Academy 2-1 at the same venue.

In the Southern zone, Thunder Queens FC and Soccer Intellectuals settled for a goalless draw game on Friday at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

