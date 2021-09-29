FBNBank holds staff engagement event to evaluate performance

FBNBank has held a staff engagement event that offers a platform for management and staff to evaluate performance and discuss measures to deliver on the bank’s brand promise to stakeholders.

It also served as a team building platform which largely fosters unity and teamwork, aimed at doing away with working in silos and any slack in service quality.

In all close to 250 employees of the bank, representing all levels of staff drawn from across the bank’s network in Ghana, took part in the session.

The event which was held at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium ended with all participants reiterating their commitment to ending the year on a high note both in terms of their personal effectiveness and service delivery.

Speaking to the staff, Azumah Nelson, the former WBC Super-Featherweight champion who was guest of honour said “In life you need focus, determination, discipline and teamwork in all that you do. No matter what you do for a living, you cannot do without these most importantly, teamwork.”

“As a boxer I went into the ring alone but my team, those you used to see in my corner, all have very serious things they do for me to win. If my cut-man, for example, fails to do his work well when I get a cut, the referee can stop the fight and we would all go home empty-handed. If I do not listen to my trainer’s instructions during the break and also in our preparations for the fight it would surely not go well with us, so you see everyone is important,” he said.

The Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana, Victor Yaw Asante said the career of Azumah Nelson, held very useful lessons, life skills and themes for success which everyone, in all fields of endeavour, would find useful and must do well to adopt.

According to Mr Asante, “the career of Professor Azumah Nelson is literally filled with a lot of lessons, life skills and themes which everyone who intends to be successful in his or her career, business or in life generally, should adopt.”

“Not many people can travel through the various phases of his life and rise to the top of his division, and most importantly stay there for about 10 years. Azumah’s life offers key lessons for all of us today and brings to the fore, the realisation that mere ambition cannot get us to the top,” he said.

He said “What is obvious after listening to his story is that what is most important is being able to stay at the top for a decent stretch of time, not just being able to get there. One can pick up themes like ‘focus’, ‘discipline’, ‘overcoming adversity’, ‘resilience’ and ‘teamwork’. “

BY TIMES REPORTER