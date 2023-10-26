‘FBNBank Ghana reiterates commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability’

Fbnbank Ghana has reiter­ated its commitment to cor­porate social responsibility and sustainability in order to make a difference for a better tomorrow, not only for the bank but also for the communities it serve.

Announcing this year’s edition of its annual Corporate Respon­sibility & Sustainability (CR&S)

Week of the bank, slated for October 23 to 28, 2023,Mr Victor Yaw Asante,Managing Director/CEO,FBNBank Ghana, said, “Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Week is a time when we come together as a bank to not only fulfil our CR&S responsibil­ity but to try and make a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve.”

“We are excited about this positive impact we can create, and above all, we put our stakeholders at the heart of what we do,” he said.

The annual event, which is the foundation of the bank’s commu­nity engagement efforts, is poised to make an impact on the local communities.

The CR&S Week is a Group wide initiative that includes FBN­Bank Ghana, FBNBank Senegal, FirstBank Nigeria, FirstBank Sierra Leone, FirstBank Gambia, FirstBank Guinea and FirstBank DRC under the theme, “Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness (SPARK) – A Way of Life.”

Corporate Responsibility is one of the bank’s core values, and the Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Week is a way for the bank to give back to the communities.

As part of the celebrations, the bank will make some donations to some selected institutions in the country.

Mr Asante said, “The celebra­tion reflects our commitment to creating positive change. It is also about making a difference for a better tomorrow, not only for the bank but also for the communities we serve. At FBNBank, we are committed to ensuring the FBN­Bank brand continues to deliver on its promise of putting stake­holders first in all that we do.”

