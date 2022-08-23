Father remanded for allegedly attempting to sell daughter

The circuit court in Agona Swedru in the Central Region, has remanded in prison custody a 35 –year- old farmer, for allegedly attempt to sell his two-year-old daughter.

The suspect was arrested, Samuel Kobena Agyemang, also known as Oscar, for attempting to sell his daughter at Agona Asafo in the Agona East District of the region.

Agyeman was said to have planned to sell his daughter and use the proceeds to travel to Accra to trade since life was too difficult for him.

The suspect, who pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted sale of his daughter, will reappear on September 1.

Chief Inspector Isaac Amon said that Agyeman, citizen of Aburi Akuapim, and resident at Agona Asafo, near Agona Swedru, divorced his wife and went for the child without her consent.

Prosecution told the court presided over by Mr Jonathan Nunoo, that when suspect put pressure on his friends to look for a prospective buyer of the daughter, they alerted the police, who went to Agona Asafo, and feigned interest in buying the child.

Chief Insp Amon said that the police bargained for the price and the father agreed to sell his daughter for GH¢ 20,000.

The court heard that the amount was fully paid to Agyemang and the police took custody of the child and arrested him (Agyeman).

Chief Insp Amon said when the father was questioned about his decision to sell the girl, he said his wife (name withheld), “had divorced him so the only thing left is to sell my daughter and travel to Accra to do business with the money”.

Prosecution told the court that the police received information that Agyemang wanted to sell his daughter and they feigned interest as buyers, which led to his arrest. -GNA