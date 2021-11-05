Faith Soccer Academy grabs Division 2 ticket

Faith Soccer Academy has qualified into the third tier of the Ghanaian league, with their brand of deluxe football winning them a lot of following.

Known as the Pride of Prampram, the academy produced a string of incredible performances to win the Dangme South third division league and make it to their new status in Ghana football.

The Prampram-based academy played 14 games, won 12 and drew the rest in the recently-ended league, banging home an enchanting 30-goal haul, conceding just three.

That feat would now see them campaign in the Tema Zone 1A second division league.

Destined to be a great year, the Academy were also declared champions of the Dangme South Under-17 league, beating all that crossed their path.

General Manager and Administrator of the Faith Soccer Academy, Charway Jacob Oluaka, told the Times Sports yesterday that he was thrilled by the quality, discipline, dedication and determination of his boys, hoping to improve on the team’s performance in the days ahead.

“Our secret has always been God first – and secondly hardwork, whole-hearted dedication and discipline to whatever we do. We hope to go beyond the normal distance and make Ghana proud in the years ahead,” he said.

From a few number of fans that watch their games, the academy now attract a full house to their base – and on their travels, anytime the team was in action.

Players that excelled in their successful campaign to the second division were mentioned as Richard Martei – who operates efficiently at the back left as well as Emmanuel Owusu Andorful (attacking midfielder), Richard Amofa Mensah (offensive midfielder) and goalkeeper Wisdom Opoku – whose aerial dominance, agility, superb reflexes and shot-stopping ability, makes him one of the finest in the country.

Advertising itself as the fastest rising youth development outfits in the country, the seven-year-old Faith Soccer Academy hopes to win more laurels as it plans to participate in an European Invitational tournament next year.

One of the Academy’s talented players, Hope Avayevu, left for the US last year and now plays for FC Dallas in the Western Conference in Major League Soccer (MLS).

