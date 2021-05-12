Faisal will survive relegation —Gökyildiz

King Faisal Head Coach, Kasim Gökyildiz is confident his side would survive relegation.

The Alhaji Gruzah boys currently occupy the last but one spot with 23 points.

That, notwithstanding, they harbour high hopes of survival despite failing to realize the dream of earning a point from Hearts in Sunday’s game which they lost 2-0.

Regardless of the disappointment, the Turkish trainer stated that all was not lost, adding that, “we are quite sure of avoiding the drop with great performances in upcoming games.”



“I am disappointed we lost all the points, but I am okay with the way we played. I am proud of my players and how they played. If we continue like this, we will surely make it at the end of the season.”



He said Hearts was the better side on the day but a bit of luck and good officiating could have swung the pendulum in their favour.



“When you see how we played and the chances we had including a clear penalty which was ignored by the referee, you would realize that we missed those two elements but that is football for you. You don’t get things in your favour all the time, he said.



“I inherited a team that was down and knew from day one how difficult the task looked like but we have not given up; the games we have played so far give me the hope that we would stay out of relegation.”

Coach Gökyildiz will next lead his side to face the might of Dreams FC at the Theater of Dreams in Dawu today.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY