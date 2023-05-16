Faisal book MTN/FA Cup final date against Dreams

King Faisal staged a massive comeback to beat Nsoatreman FC 3-2 in the semi-final of the MTN FA Cup at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.

Faisal went down in the ninth minute after conceding a penalty that was beautifully converted by Samuel Ofori for the opening goal.

Baba Yahaya set up FrimpongBoateng to score the equaliser in the 35th minute as the two players combined to score an absolute beauty. Yahaya found Boateng in a good position after dribbling his way into the box.

Frimpong Boateng’s half volley zoomed into the back of the net as King Faisal took the lead in the 44th minute.

Kwame Nana Junior scored inside 55 minutes to draw Nsoatreman FC level, but Samuel AdomAntwi dashed their hopes with a stunning goal in the 64th minute to restore King Faisal’s lead.

The game became very physical in the dying embers as both ends continued to push for a goal.

Nsoatreman FC played one of their best games of the season as they pressed for the equaliser but King Faisal held on to win the contest.

The Kumasi based side will meet Dreams FC in the final of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup. –Ghanafa