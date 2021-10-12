FA rolls out FIFA Connect programme

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) yesterday rolled out the pilot phase of the FIFA Connect Registration System after being selected by world football’s governing body for the test project.

The connect registration system embodies FIFA’s International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) and its national version, the Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS).

The digitized platform is intended to allow the GFA and its affiliated clubs across the country, the ability to manage national and international transfers of male and female football players, generate transfer activity reports and have greater monitoring capacity to enhance transparency and domestic governance.

To ascertain the efficacy of the programme, however, the GFA and its stakeholders in the interim, would test and provide feedback to FIFA, with the FIFA team also expected to test and analyze the results and to make the necessary adjustments that would be included in the official version to the GFA and other associations.

General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo, in a communique indicated that it will cover the 18 Premier League Clubs, the 48 Division One League (DOL) clubs from the three zones and the 16 clubs from the two zones in the Women’s Premier League(WPL).

He said because the project would be executed in the connect registration system and TMS production environments with real registrations and transfers, the transfer window for clubs selected for the pilot project has been extended to October 23.

However, the GFA insisted that squad list for the Premier League Clubs must besubmitted to the Competitions Department not later than October 18.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO