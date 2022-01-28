FA, Milo part ways, management c’ttee dissolved

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has decided to part ways with Black Stars Coach Milovan Rajevac.

This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Coach, the Medical Report and the Report from the Management Committee following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 tournament.

“The Executive Council after considering the three reports and engagements with key stakeholders decided to end the relationship with Coach Milovan Rajevac and also decided that the Black Stars Management Committee be reconstituted,” a statement from the FA said.

The FA thanked Rajevac and the Management Committee for their service and wish them the best in their future endeavours.

The GFA will soon announce the reconstituted technical team and management committee after due engagement with all relevant stakeholders.

Ghana’s next assignment is a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff against Nigeria in March 2022.