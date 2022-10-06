FA launches Elite Talent Devt programme

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) yesterday launched the National Elite Talent Identification and Development Programme aimed at developing young male and female players to form the base of the various national teams.

Scheduled to be implemented across the country, the programme will deploy specially trained football scouts, coaches and talent developers to hunt for young talented footballers who will form the core of the national youth teams.

Speaking at the launch, the GFA Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert said the programme has come at the right time to give the right meaning to how things should be done.

He disclosed that the Technical Directorate has compiled a comprehensive work book for the programme which will not limited to the elites alone but all football talent training projects of all ages.

President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku the programme was in line with his campaign promise and was meant to fix the fundamentals of the game and problems at the very beginning of the football enterprise.

“Today, we are not only being competitive; we are thinking about the collective tomorrow, to provide a fair playing ground for kids from the woods to realise their dreams of becoming super stars.”

A FIFA/UEFA instructor, Hesterine De Reus commended the GFA Technical Directorate in trying to shape the future of the game in Ghana.

