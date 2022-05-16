FA Cup: Hearts, Bechem for final

Accra Hearts of Oak survived a late onslaught to defeat Dreams FC 3-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday to reach the second consecutive MTN FA Cup final.

Hearts will, thus clash with Bechem United in the June 23 finale at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Bechem defeated Aduana Stars 2-1 in the other semifinal played yesterday at the Berekum Golden City Park.

A double substitution of Kwaku Karikari and Ali Huzaf in the 77th minute turned the game on its head for the visitors who could have scored at least four goals in a space of seven minutes.

With virtually his first touch of the ball, Karikari slotted home the second goal for Dreams FC after goalkeeper Richmond Ayi spilled Sylvester Simba’s thunderbolt from about 20 yards.

Three minutes later, a long searching ball from Maxwell Arthur found Karikari in the box of Hearts and after a beautiful control, he shot over the bar.

Moments after that miss, Karikari was put through by Simba but managed to waste what appeared the brightest chance as he short off target with only Hearts keeper Ayi at his mercy.

Huzaf was put through on goal again but surprisingly missed again with a yawning net in front of him.

Dreams FC started the game on a positive noteas Simba profited from a mistake from Frederick AnsahBotchway in the box to shoot past Ayi for the opener on the fourth minute mark.

Six minutes later, the Phobians replied with Benjamin York reacting quickly to a rebound after goalkeeper Augustine Koomson saved a Daniel AfriyieBarnieh shot for the equaliser.

Barnieh put Hearts of Oak ahead right after recess when he drove a shot from inside the box past Koomson after being put through by SurajSeidu.

Dreams FC were reduced to 10 men on the 56th minute when midfielder Issah Ibrahim was given a straight red card for a bad tackle on Mohammed Alhassan.

Dreams FC coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu brought on goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi in the 63rd minute for Koomson but conceded a third goal in no time.

