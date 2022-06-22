FA announces dates for new registration window

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the registration and Transfer Window for the 2022/23 football season will open on Friday, July 1, 2022 for the Ghana Premier League (GPL), Division One League (DOL) and Women’s Premier League clubs.

It said the date for all Regional Football Association League clubs will be announced later.

This was contained in a statement released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), yesterday.

The opening of the registration window is in accordance with the GFA Regulations which makes provisions for the opening of registration before commencement of each football season. Find below the Activity Deadline:

According to the statement, registration window will be opened on July 1 at 00:01 and closed on Monday, August 15 with the deadline for responding to queried registration set for August 25.

It added that all Premier League, Division One League and Women’s Premier League clubs are expected to complete their registration before the deadline and reminded clubs that there shall be no extension and deadlines shall be enforced strictly.

In line with this, the statement said all queries for 2021/22 season on club’s dashboard when vetted after July 1 will revert to 2021/22 season and therefore urged clubs to renew the registration of the players again for the 2022/23 season.

It said payment of registration licenses must be made before applications are submitted for vetting otherwise such applications shall not be vetted and shall be rejected in the system.

It added that “Wrong, fake, unreadable documents in their application, shall be rejected in the system.”

It said the Ghana Card shall be the only proof of identity for registration for both renewals, transfers and new registration, adding that all transfers, both domestic and international, must be done in the TMS before registration can be completed in the registration system.

With the new directives, clubs are to ensure that they check the player’s name in the system, before registering a player as a new player and taking full responsibility and consequences for the new registration.

It cautioned that if clubs refuse to release an amateur player to a new club, the GFA shall release the player to the new club to ensure his/her smooth registration.

It said a club that refuses to counter instruct a transfer request in the DTMS when there is a transfer agreement, the player involved will be declared free and all the benefits in the transfer agreement will be nullified.