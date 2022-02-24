The youth have been advised to explore innovative ways towards volunteerism, skills and knowledge acquisition to better prepare them for emerging opportunities.

They have also been asked not to shirk their responsibility as future leaders and get involved in activities that would propel them to acquire experience and nation building.

Mumuni Sulemana, the Northern Regional Director of the National Youth Authority, in a speech read on his behalf at the Activista-Ghana Northern Regional Delegates Congress in Tamale, expressed worry over the dwindling spirit of volunteerism among the youth and called on them to get involved in such activities to acquire some experience for their future careers.

Activista-Ghana, a youth advocacy organisation that champions climate change, poverty and the incidence of injustice and inequality, organised the congress to strategise on ways to enhance its policies and programmes.

The event,which was on the theme: ‘Rekindling the spirit of volunteerism for social change’, was aimed at taking stock of the year under review, plan for the coming years, and elect representatives of the various district cells for effective and efficient coordination in youth and community growth and development.

Mr Sulemana observed that getting involved in volunteerism and other activities of nation building would transform society and accelerate growth and development, adding that “you must not shirk your responsibility as future leaders and acquire experience to contribute meaningfully to nation building”.

Rayan Yussif, the outgoing Northern Regional Coordinator, said the organisation had created the platform for the youth to actively participate in advocacy campaigns and through partnership with the various civil society organisations, organise series of advocacy, education, create awareness, sensitisation campaigns and programmes to also address issues of child abuse.

“The organisation has established five additional district cells in Tolon, Kumbungu,Yendi, Savelugu and Sagnarigu to augment its efforts at addressing issues affecting the growth and development of young people in those areas.

“The vigorous campaigns and advocacy programmes have seen Activista-Ghana build capacities of about 50 young people in these areas to evenly represent the interest of the youth,” Mr Yussif disclosed.

Beatrice Biije, the Programmes Officer at Action Aid-Ghana, in a solidarity message, commended Activista-Ghana for various activities and called for more collaboration with other organisations to facilitate the implementation of its policies and programmes. -GNA