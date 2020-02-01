Expect more action- Lady Jay on new music video

Lady Jay has urged music lovers to expect more songs from her and her record label, Wahala Entertainment.

She disclosed this after she premiered her single dubbed, “For You you you” at the premises of Wahala Entertainment at Labone in Accra.

Speaking to The Spectator, she said, the song which featured sound engineer kum musician, Magnom, proved her versatility in music.

According to Lady Jay, the songs had elements which could switch one’s mood from sadness to happiness.

She noted that the team will not rest on its oars, adding that she was working tirelessly to release another song in three weeks time.

She said that there would be a lot of action from her camp to ensure that her fans and Ghanaians were served with good music.

Lady Jay also expressed her appreciation to Wahala Entertainment for the support and ensuring that she got to the top.

The occasion also marked the opening of the Wahala Entertainment studio at Labone, Zen Gardens.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme