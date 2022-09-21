Exhibition AG annual health walk today

The Dansoman Exhibition branch of the Assemblies of God (AG) Church, will today hold its annual health walk and medical screening exercise at the church environs in Accra.

Christened ‘Fit 4 God’, the annual festival is geared at getting members of the church to exercise to be physically strong and healthy while using the occasion to also share the word of God through evangelism and to socialise.

According to the organizers, the exercise will be preceded by pre-event medical screening at 6am for blood sugar and blood pressure.

That will be followed by the main event to last for an hour, starting from the EXAG roundabout and back to the church premises and followed by aerobics session, fun games and refreshment.

The health screening will continue afterwards with members receiving professional medical advice.

The post walk screening will consist of Body Max Index (BMI), blood pressure, haemoglobin, blood sugar and hepatitis.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER