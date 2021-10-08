Ex Kotoko striker Bekoe unveiled as Head Coach at Montreal FC

Montreal United FC has unveiled former Ghana international Eric Kwabena Bekoe as its new Head

Coach.

Bekoe, a license C holder, penned down a two-year deal with the Nima based club was tasked with the

responsibility of qualifying the team to the Division One League next season.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Micky Saddiq said the time had come for a traditional Nima-based club like Montreal FC to bring back the heyday that saw them dazzle in club soccer in the region.

The dream of the club was to secure qualification to the Greater Accra Regional Division One League by the

end of next season and to also nurture talents for the benefit of the community and the country as a whole.

Bekoe who is joining from Brong Ahafo based Nsawkaw FC, expressed delight at the deal and pledged to do his very best for the club.

He thanked the club’s management for the trust reposed in him and urged the players to work harder to turn the fortunes of the club.

