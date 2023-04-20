Ex-Gambian minister charged with crimes against humanity

An indictment against The Gambia’s former Interior minister has been filed by Attorney General of Switzerland for crimes against humanity com­mitted under former authoritarian leader, Yahya Jammeh, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ousman Sonko is accused of having supported, participated in and failed to prevent “systematic and generalised attacks” as part of a repressive campaign by security forces against Jammeh’s oppo­nents, the Office of the Attorney General said.

Sonko’s lawyer, Philippe Currat, told Reuters on Wednesday that his client disputed the charges and that some of the alleged acts occurred before articles on crimes against humanity came into force in the Swiss Criminal Code.

Sonko was Interior Minister from 2006 to 2016 when he fled to Sweden and on to Switzerland, where he applied for asylum.

In January 2017, he was arrested by Swiss police after the Gene­va-based legal group, TRIAL International, filed a complaint under the principle of universal jurisdiction that allows for the prosecution of the most serious crimes irrespective of where they were committed.

Sonko has been held in Switzer­land ever since.The case is set to be heard by Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court at an unspecified date. It will be the country’s sec­ond-ever crimes against humanity trial.

“We are very satisfied that this is going ahead,” said Philip Grant, Executive Director of TRIAL International.

“We hope this will generate momentum and that the trial will put pressure on Equatorial Guinea to eventually extradite Jammeh,” he added. Human rights activists in The Gambia welcomed the indictment.

Sheriff Mohammed Kijera from the Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violations said the indictment set a precedent for The Gambian government to “take its responsibility to bring Yaya Jammeh and his henchmen to face justice.” —Reuters