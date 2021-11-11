Evans Yeboah re-elected Badminton President

Mr. Evans Yeboah has been re-elected President of the Ghana Badminton Association (BAG) at its Elective Congress held in Accra on Tuesday.

Mr. Yeboah would lead BAG for another four-year term, beginning January 2022.

The virtually held congress had 38 delegates from 10 regional associations, 21 community clubs in good standing and seven statutory committees.

The exercise elected a Vice President Mr. Dennis Osei-Antwi, Mr. Delawoe Nyanyo as Treasurer with Mr. HeliousMakafuiDablu, Mr. Ernest AdofoOsei, Mr. NiiAdjeiSowah, Mr. Samson Deen, Mr. George Loh, Esq, and former MP for North Dayi and Madam Catherine Tukpe as Executive Board Members.

Speaking after the elections, newly elected President, Mr. Yeboah said they were focused on changing the fortunes of the sport for the better.

“This feeling of new and renowned togetherness suggests a light at the end of the dark tunnel.”

“We pledge to the fulfillment of our 2025 strategic plan showcasing participation, growth, and supporting the principles that people should live a healthy life both in and out of their lifestyle and Badminton World Federation’s goal in making badminton one of the world’s most popular sports,” he stressed.

With thousands of Ghanaians playing every year, badminton, he said could become the nation’s favourite racket sport by 2022.

Secretary-General of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC), Peter Adjei congratulated the newly elected executives and urged them to work hard to promote the sport in Ghana and beyond.

