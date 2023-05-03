Evans Care Foundation feeds 400 needy people

The Evans Care Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) embarked on an exercise on Monday, to feed more than 400 vulnerable people on the streets.

The move formed part of activities by the NGO to support needy people across the country irrespective of their backgrounds.

Founder of the philanthropic organisation, Mr Evans Ofori Agyapong in an interview said it behoove every member of the public to be sensitive to the needs of the poor, adding that a little contribution towards the betterment of the country could go a long way in saving lives.

He revealed that some philanthropic activities including donations to vulnerable groups had already been undertaken successfully.

According to Mr Agyapong, taking up the initiative of supporting needy people must not be the responsibility of corporate organisations who have corporate social responsibility agendas only.

“There is a lot we can do as individuals so we must endeavour to reserve some percentage of our earnings, purposely to support the poor because such acts attract blessings from God almighty,” he stressed.

In furtherance, he expressed gratitude to volunteers of the Evans Care Foundation for their dedication towards activities of the NGO.

He also called on other individuals and organisations to support the vulnerable as often as possible while introducing projects geared towards taking homeless individuals off the streets.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU