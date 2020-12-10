Business

ETI records GH¢150m profit in quarter 3

December 10, 2020
ETI head office in Togo

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, parent company of Ecobank Ghana registered a profit of GH¢150 million in the nine month of this year.

This was however down by 87 per cent and could be largely attributed to the impact of COVID-19 on economies that the Ecobank Group operates.

According to its unaudited financial statement for Quarter Three, ETI revenue however went up by 12 per cent year-on-year to GH¢6.7 billion in the nine months of this year.

Total assets also went up by six per cent to GH¢139.4 billion in the third quarter of 2020.

