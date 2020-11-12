‘Eschew politics of violence’

The Ho Catholic Diocese of the Justice and Peace Commission has asked political actors to conduct their political activities in an atmosphere of peace devoid of violence.

It urged politicians to exhibit a high level of discipline, tolerance and maturity in their campaign.





The Commission said leadership was the highest form of responsibility as leaders of various political parties had responsibility to ensure the peace and tranquility of the country was safeguarded at all times.

Steve Salakpe, Diocesan Coordinator of the Commission made the call in an interview at a Town Hall meeting organised by the Catholic Church at Tongor-Dzemeni in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region which was on the theme: ‘Role of Parliament, Local Authorities and Preparatory Governance for Community Development’.





It was an initiative of the Directorate of Governance, Justice and Peace Commission of the National Catholic Secretariat (NCS) of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) with support and assistance from Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS).





The programme was to sensitise community members on four key roles of Members of Parliament (MPs) which included representation of constituencies, participation in legislation for benefit of constituencies, exercise of executive oversight and provision of constituency services.





Mr Salakpe observed that many countries across the globe were looking at Ghana at the crucial period, it was necessary to unite and work together to protect the current prevailing peace before, during and after the elections so as to continue to shine in the comity of nations.





“The Church through the initiative is preparing the mind of electorate to avoid all forms of violence so that the country’s prevailing peace will be maintained before, during and after the December polls, and address misconception that community development is solely the responsibility of MPs,” Mr Salakpe asserted.





Amedenu Bosson, District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) urged the people to come out in their numbers to exercise their franchise to elect those who would steer the affairs of the country for the next four years.





He cautioned them against issues that would threaten peace and stability, imploring them to leave voting centres after casting their ballots as the law stipulated.





The various parliamentary candidates in the constituency were given the opportunity to share with the constituents their plans and policies regarding advancing socioeconomic development of the area should they be voted into power. -GNA