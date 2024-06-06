EPA launchers 50th anniversary celebrations

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched its 50th anniversary celebrations with a call on Ghanaians to take environmental issues seriously, and play their part in sustaining the agency’s efforts to safeguard the country’s environment.

Established in 1974, the EPA was created to recognise the intrinsic link between environmental stewardship and national development.

The Agency has since become a lead government institution for environmental protection in Ghana, implementing and enforcing robust environmental legislation and providing a solid framework for sustainable development.

The anniversary is being celebrated on the theme “50 years of environmental protection: achievements, challenges and the future.”

The Minister of Environment Science and Technology (MESTI), Ms Ophelia Mensah Hayford, acknowledged the challenges the EPA faced in its quest to safeguard the environment, but emphasised the significant accomplishments achieved.

She noted the EPA’s unwavering commitment to public awareness and education, fostering a culture of environmental stewardship and empowering individuals and organisations to protect the planet.

One of the milestones she highlighted was the progress of the Environmental Protection Authority Bill, which was currently before Parliament, adding that it had passed its third reading.

Explaining, she said once enacted, the Bill would provide a legal framework for coordinated efforts to address all environmental protection issues in the country.

The Minister stressed the importance of the EPA evolving to tackle complex challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution and called for the adoption of innovative technologies, integrated solutions, and the continuation of building local and international partnerships.

She further assured that the government would ensure the EPA was equipped with the necessary resources to fulfill its mandate, while reaffirming the Ghana’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development, “aiming to build a greener, healthier, and more prosperous Ghana.”

“Congratulations to the Environmental Protection Agency on your 50th anniversary. May the next 50 years be even more impactful and inspiring,” she said.

Board Chairman of the EPA, Professor Kwasi-Appeaning Addo, in his remarks indicated that the EPA would continue to work towards achieving its mission to “manage, protect and enhance” the country’s environment and seek common solutions to global environmental problems.

As a catalyst for change to sound environmental stewardship, “I pray the EPA will build upon its vast experience to tackle the numerous environmental challenges confronting Ghana from all sectors.”

Enhanced education of the general public at all levels on environmental challenges, especially under climate change, he said should be one of the areas of focus in the future.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU