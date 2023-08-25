EOCO bags GH¢79m as crime proceeds

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) generated GH¢79 million from people who have committed various crimes in the first half of the year.

The proceeds included auction of seized vehicles and under-decla­ration of tax.

COP Addo-Danquah (third from left)interacting with some media practitioners Photo Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The Executive Director of EOCO, Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Tiwaa Addo-Dan­quah, who disclosed this in Accra on Wednesday said the amount exceeded the target of GH¢60 million projected by EOCO for the year.

She was speaking at a maiden soiree on Wednesday in Accra to improve collaboration between EOCO and the media in combat­ing trans-organised crimes in the country.

It was on the theme “EOCO five-year strategic plan: Partner­ing the media to stay ahead of economic and organised crime” and was attended by executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), National Media Commis­sion, journalists, editors, manage­ment and staff of EOCO and representatives of sister security agencies.

COP Addo-Danquah stated that last year a projection of GH¢­40million was made for the end of the year but a target of GH¢50mil­lion was met.

She said EOCO’s five-year strategic plan 2023-2028 was one of the pillars to partner with the media in crime prevention.

The Executive Director stressed the need to highlight the mandates and mission of EOCO for the media to support them in their operations, adding that the media was crucial in crime prevention.

“Sometimes the media hear some of the things (crimes) in the communities first, with partnership you can help us achieve our goals,” she added.

She said the collaboration was crucial, adding “There is nothing like a country where crime is at its barest minimum, people can sleep and close their eyes, they know that when crime is committed the law enforcement agencies will bring the perpetrators to book to face justice,” she said.

The President of the GJA, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, com­mended the management of the office for partnering the media to achieve its five-year strategic plan.

He said the media had always been a development partner and therefore welcome the strategic partnership with EOCO.

Mr Dwumfour said the GJA had already partnered with the national security and the Police Service on a number of activities and initiatives, adding that the latest engagement with EOCO was another major step in deepening the relationship between civilians and security establishments.

He said the meeting was import­ant as it would help the media un­derstand the work of EOCO and subsequently inform the public on critical matters.

He said “as partners, the GJA would work with you to train members of the GJA who were into investigative journalism on modern and effective technics to educate and inform the public on new trends”.

The five-year plan which was launched in July this year, anchored on four strategic priorities, the EOCO would partner law enforce­ment agencies and other relevant institutions and develop the office to be operationally resilient and sustainable to help disrupt organ­ised criminal activities.

