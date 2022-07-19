Enyan Denkyira launches Ahobaakese 2022

The chiefs and people of Enyan Denkyira have launched activities to mark this year’s Ahobaakese Festival, which starts from October 4 and runs till October 11.

The launch of the eight-day celebration was held on Saturday in the town in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam(AEE) District of the Central Region.

Declaring the 2022 version of the annual festival, also known as Akwambokese, launched, the chief of the town and Paramount Chief of Enyan Denkyira Traditional Area, Osabarima Otsibu VI, appealed to Christian and Muslim leaders to accept the fact that festivals were not meant to honour gods and so should not reject participation in them.

“Let your members know that festivals are for the reunion of community members at home and those who return home on such occasions; and for discussion of family issues that need consensus, as well as issues involved in community development,” the chief said.

He, therefore, appealed to the religious leaders to pay their festival levies and participate in activities earmarked but “you can ignore certain aspects spearheaded by the Asafo group such as pouring of libation which you perceive as fetish”.

Nana Otsibu Kwaw appealed to citizens of the town living outside, whether in the country or outside of it, to come home and join in the celebrations and “both you and those at home should prepare financially to be part of a fundraising for a clinic project in our dear town”.

The AEE District Chief Executive, Mr Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, invited as the Guest of Honour, could not make it to the event that coincided with this year’s National Delegate Conference of the New Patriotic Party and so his role was given to Twidan Ebusuapanyin Kweku Gyasi Essel, a traditional leader of the town.

Speaking on the theme for the occasion, ‘Health Facility, A Basic Necessity’, EbusuapanyinEssel commended the chiefs and people of EnyanDenkyira for planning to build a clinic in the town “to have healthcare on the doorstep of us all”.

He explained how important it was to have health facilities closer to the people than at certain distances which some sick people could not make and so died on the way.

Ebusuapany in Essel emphasised the rising cost of healthcare and asked the people to prioritise prevention of diseases.

He, however, asked them to rush to the hospital for healthcare rather than indulge in self-medication when they fell sick.

The chairman for the occasion, Etsifi Asona Ebusuapanyin Kwesi Tweiku, otherwise known as Uncle SiisiCrentsil, expressed his intention to support the clinic project to come into fruition.

The businessman and philanthropist appealed to the citizens of the town to prepare and “cheerfully contribute to the fundraising to be organized during the forthcoming Ahobaakese towards the clinic project”.

A fundraiser organised to meet the expenses for the launch of the festival exceeded its target of GH¢5,000 by over 50 percent as GH¢7,600 cash was realised.

Dignitaries at the event included chiefs from the traditional area and public servants.

FROM KWEKUGYASI ESSEL, ENYANDENKYIRA